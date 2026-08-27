Meta settles with US states over teen safety measures
Technology
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) just settled with dozens of US states over claims that its apps hurt teens' mental health by promoting addictive content.
The agreement brings in stricter limits for teen users and more parental controls.
But not everyone's convinced: former Facebook employee and whistleblower Arturo Bejar says the deal misses the mark on real safety.
Arturo Bejar says algorithms unchanged
Bejar argues the settlement does not actually change how Meta's algorithms work, which he believes still push harmful content to teens.
He also points out there is no independent oversight of these systems.
In his words: "This is not an all clear to say that the product is safe." and he feels much more needs to be done to make these platforms safer for young people.