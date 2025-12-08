Meta snaps up AI wearable startup Limitless

Why this matters: AI wearables are heating up

Limitless' gadget launched in 2024 and aims to boost productivity using generative AI—think automatic meeting notes or summaries from real-life chats.

With Mark Zuckerberg steering Meta toward more hardware (after their Ray-Ban smart glasses), they're clearly betting big on making tech more useful in daily life.

Plus, with Amazon also picking up similar startups, it looks like the race for smarter, friendlier wearables is just getting started.