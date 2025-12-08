Meta snaps up AI wearable startup Limitless
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) just bought Limitless, a startup known for its $99 AI-powered pendant that records your conversations and turns them into handy summaries.
While the price tag of the deal is still under wraps, Limitless's CEO Dan Siroker confirmed the acquisition.
This move shows Meta is serious about leveling up its hardware game with smart AI tech.
Why this matters: AI wearables are heating up
Limitless' gadget launched in 2024 and aims to boost productivity using generative AI—think automatic meeting notes or summaries from real-life chats.
With Mark Zuckerberg steering Meta toward more hardware (after their Ray-Ban smart glasses), they're clearly betting big on making tech more useful in daily life.
Plus, with Amazon also picking up similar startups, it looks like the race for smarter, friendlier wearables is just getting started.