NASA sends giant balloons over Antarctica to hunt cosmic secrets
NASA is set to launch two high-flying balloons from Antarctica to help us understand the universe's most mysterious particles.
Floating above the icy continent for weeks, these balloons ride steady polar winds and carry instruments that study extreme particles shaping our universe's behavior.
Meet PUEO and GAPS: Cosmic detectives in the sky
PUEO listens for radio signals from ultra-high-energy neutrinos hitting Antarctic ice—basically, it's searching for ghostly particles zooming through space.
GAPS is on the lookout for rare antimatter, which could help scientists crack the puzzle of dark matter.
Why Antarctica?
Antarctica's cold, dry air keeps interference low and its steady winds let these balloons float smoothly for a long time.
Plus, there's plenty of open space to safely recover all that valuable science gear after landing.