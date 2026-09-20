Meta sues Ofcom over Category 1 for WhatsApp and Instagram
Technology
Meta is taking Ofcom, the U.K.'s online safety regulator, to court.
The reason? Ofcom labeled WhatsApp and Instagram as "Category 1" services under the Online Safety Act, which means stricter rules around handling illegal content and more transparency.
Meta says these requirements just don't fit private messaging apps like WhatsApp.
UK fears Online Safety Act delay
This isn't just about rules; Meta is also unhappy about high regulatory fees based on their global revenue, calling them too heavy.
They're also questioning how much information Ofcom wants from them.
UK officials worry that all these legal battles could slow down the Online Safety Act, which was created to regulate online safety.