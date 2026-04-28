Meta taps Overview Energy and Noon Energy for clean power
Meta just announced new partnerships with Overview Energy and Noon Energy to make sure its artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers run on steady, clean power.
The plan? Overview will launch satellites that collect solar energy from space, so no more waiting for sunny days on earth.
At the same time, Noon Energy is bringing in next-level ultra-long-duration energy storage that can store over 100 hours of energy, way more than your usual lithium-ion tech.
Meta plans Noon Energy pilot 2028
With these moves, Meta wants to keep its massive artificial intelligence (AI) operations running smoothly without relying on unpredictable weather or sunlight.
The first pilot project with Noon is set for 2028, showing how Meta's betting big on futuristic solutions for a greener (and smarter) future.