Meta taps Overview Energy and Noon Energy for clean power Technology Apr 28, 2026

Meta just announced new partnerships with Overview Energy and Noon Energy to make sure its artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers run on steady, clean power.

The plan? Overview will launch satellites that collect solar energy from space, so no more waiting for sunny days on earth.

At the same time, Noon Energy is bringing in next-level ultra-long-duration energy storage that can store over 100 hours of energy, way more than your usual lithium-ion tech.