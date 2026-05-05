Meta tests AI to spot under 13 users on Facebook/Instagram
Technology
Meta is testing a new AI system to spot users under 13 on Facebook and Instagram.
The tool checks photos, videos, and even posts or comments for clues about age.
If the AI thinks someone is too young, their account gets deactivated until they can prove their age.
Meta's AI avoids facial recognition
Instead of using facial recognition, Meta's AI looks for things like height or bone structure in pictures, plus language in bios or captions that might hint at someone being underage.
Right now, it's being tested in the US but Meta plans a broader rollout over time as part of its push to keep younger users safer online.