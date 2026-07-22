Meta tests StoryKit AI app to create personalized bedtime stories
Technology
Meta is testing a new app called StoryKit that uses AI to help parents whip up custom bedtime stories for their kids, no writing required.
Parents can pick characters, settings, life lessons, and even add music.
If your child has a favorite toy or person, you can upload a photo and turn them into the star of the story.
StoryKit for adults includes safety filters
StoryKit comes with built-in AI safety filters and is only open to users over the age of 18.
Right now, Meta is testing the app in select countries to get feedback from parents.
There are no social features in the app, which seems like Meta's way of keeping things safe and focused just on storytelling.