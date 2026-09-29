Meta to charge for WhatsApp Business utility messages in India
Technology
Meta is updating its pricing for the WhatsApp Business Platform in India, starting October 1, 2026.
Businesses will now have to pay for sending utility messages, like order confirmations or delivery updates, even if they're sent within 24 hours, which used to be free.
Businesses get 1,000 free service messages
Don't worry, regular WhatsApp users aren't affected. Businesses still get 1,000 free service messages per month per phone number; after that, charges kick in.
Utility and authentication messages will cost ₹0.115 each (plus GST), while marketing messages are ₹0.8631 before tax.
The free window for chats started from Click-to-WhatsApp ads or Facebook Page buttons stays the same.