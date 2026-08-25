Meta to launch consumer-facing AI agent 'Hatch' in coming weeks
Technology
Meta is preparing to launch a consumer-facing AI agent internally known as "Hatch" in the next few weeks.
Hatch is designed to help you get stuff done by connecting with apps you already use, like DoorDash, Etsy, Reddit, Yelp, and Outlook.
Hatch may have $199.99 monthly tier
You'll get a customizable dashboard expected to include things like fitness trackers and trip planners.
Meta might offer Hatch as a subscription service too, with a tiered subscription structure and the highest-priced option possibly costing up to $199.99 a month and offering increased usage limits.
This is all part of Meta's bigger plan to make smarter AI tools (including new features for WhatsApp and another upcoming AI model called "Watermelon") to make your digital life smoother.