Muse Charm is Meta's latest move into AI hardware, following its earlier Muse assistant with a variety of cute avatars that users can use to give the system more of a personality.

At $300, it's positioned as a premium option, more expensive than Amazon's Bee Frontier ($52.49), but similar to Friend's $250 wearable.

While AI wearables haven't totally caught on yet, Meta seems all-in; as one spokesperson put it, "We're charmed by the interest in our AI devices, and we'll have more to share soon."