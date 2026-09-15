Meta to report CSAM to Indian law enforcement after talks
Technology
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) will now report cases of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) found on its platforms directly to Indian law enforcement.
This move comes after talks with the government, which has made online child safety a top priority and is working closely with social media companies to keep young users safer.
India warns platforms over harmful content
The Indian government is pushing platforms like Meta to do more against harmful content, warning of action if they do not comply.
By agreeing to report cases related to child sexual abuse to the appropriate law enforcement agencies in India, Meta aims to make its platforms safer for children.