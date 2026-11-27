Meta to soon launch Instagram for TV in India
Meta said Instagram for TV will soon launch in India, letting you watch Reels and Stories right on your big screen.
Announced at the House of Instagram event in Mumbai, this new feature works with Apple TV, Fire TV, and Google TV.
You can download the app directly or get it from the settings on your Instagram mobile app.
Instagram for TV supports 5 accounts
You can set up to five user accounts for a personalized experience (even make one just for TV).
Reels play automatically in widescreen and are sorted by what you like or who you follow.
There's also a Friends tab to see what's trending among people you know.
If you want to share something instantly, just cast Reels from your phone as long as both devices are on the same Wi-Fi.
Plus, during the testing phase, Reels will generally follow the 13-plus Content Ratings system recently introduced on Instagram's mobile app and keep safety features for teens, including time limits, so everyone can watch comfortably.