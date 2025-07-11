Meta unveils sportier Oakley smart glasses

These glasses last up to eight hours—double what Ray-Ban's version offers—and are splash-resistant (IPX4). Prices start at $399 for standard models; limited editions go for $499.

Competing against Google and Apple

If you're into sports or outdoor adventures and want something tougher than Ray-Ban's smart specs, these are worth a look.

With Google and Apple also working on their own smart glasses, this space is about to get interesting!