Meta unveils sportier Oakley smart glasses

Technology

Meta and Oakley just teamed up to launch the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses, built for athletes and anyone who's always on the move.
You get 3K video recording with voice commands via Meta AI, and hands-free controls.
Preorders kicked off July 11, 2025.

Glasses last up to 8 hours on a charge

These glasses last up to eight hours—double what Ray-Ban's version offers—and are splash-resistant (IPX4).
Prices start at $399 for standard models; limited editions go for $499.

Competing against Google and Apple

If you're into sports or outdoor adventures and want something tougher than Ray-Ban's smart specs, these are worth a look.
With Google and Apple also working on their own smart glasses, this space is about to get interesting!