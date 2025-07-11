Next Article
Meta unveils sportier Oakley smart glasses
Meta and Oakley just teamed up to launch the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses, built for athletes and anyone who's always on the move.
You get 3K video recording with voice commands via Meta AI, and hands-free controls.
Preorders kicked off July 11, 2025.
Glasses last up to 8 hours on a charge
These glasses last up to eight hours—double what Ray-Ban's version offers—and are splash-resistant (IPX4).
Prices start at $399 for standard models; limited editions go for $499.