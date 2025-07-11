Qualcomm preps major upgrades for new Snapdragon chip

More efficient and smoother use

This new chip (rumored as "W5 Gen 2" or "W6 Gen 1") will be made by TSMC instead of Samsung, which should help your watch last longer between charges.

It'll also pack faster DDR5 memory and a fresh core design for smoother, more efficient use.

While it won't show up in the very next wave of watches like Pixel Watch 4, future models are looking brighter—and likely longer-lasting—thanks to these upgrades.