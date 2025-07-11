Next Article
Qualcomm preps major upgrades for new Snapdragon chip
Qualcomm is cooking up a new Snapdragon chip for Wear OS smartwatches, and it's set to bring some real upgrades.
After the big leap with the W5 series in 2022, this next-gen chip promises even better performance and battery life—just what smartwatch fans have been hoping for.
More efficient and smoother use
This new chip (rumored as "W5 Gen 2" or "W6 Gen 1") will be made by TSMC instead of Samsung, which should help your watch last longer between charges.
It'll also pack faster DDR5 memory and a fresh core design for smoother, more efficient use.
While it won't show up in the very next wave of watches like Pixel Watch 4, future models are looking brighter—and likely longer-lasting—thanks to these upgrades.