Meta update disables smart glasses cameras if LED is destroyed
Technology
Meta is rolling out a must-have update for its Ray-Ban Meta and Meta-branded smart glasses to tackle privacy worries.
Now, if someone tampers with or destroys the little LED light that signals recording, the camera will automatically shut off until it's fixed.
Basically, you can't secretly record. If the light isn't on, neither is the camera.
Meta mandates 2nd generation update
This update comes after people started finding ways to disable the LED and record without anyone noticing.
Meta's not just updating software: it's also taking down ads and posts that show how to bypass these safety features, and it might even take legal action against businesses pushing those hacks.
The update covers all second-generation models and will soon be required for everyone.