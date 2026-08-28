Meta updates AI glasses to stop recording when LED covered

The update fixes a sneaky workaround where people could start filming with the LED visible and then cover it up.

Meta vice president Alex Himel said this is all about making sure the capture LED can reliably alert bystanders whenever photos or videos are being captured and saved to someone's gallery.

The company's crackdown has already pushed some businesses offering LED-disabling services to shut down, and Meta is actively removing posts promoting these tricks, showing they're serious about keeping things transparent for everyone.