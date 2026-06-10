Meta will use off-platform data to personalize feeds and AI
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) is taking feed personalization up a notch.
It will now use information from other businesses, like what you buy on other websites, to shape what you see in your feed and AI responses.
So if you order a tent online, expect more camping content popping up in Reels.
Meta says it's not collecting new data, just making smarter use of what businesses already share.
New privacy toggle for off-platform data
To go with this change, Meta is rolling out a single privacy setting for off-platform data.
You can turn off "Activity from other businesses" if you want to stop your information being used for personalized feeds, ads, or AI responses.
This update is starting globally but won't hit Europe, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Thailand, or South Korea just yet.
Until now, Meta used activity across its apps, including likes and follows, for personalization. This marks another step in its data-driven approach.