Meta will use off-platform data to personalize feeds and AI

New privacy toggle for off-platform data

To go with this change, Meta is rolling out a single privacy setting for off-platform data.

You can turn off "Activity from other businesses" if you want to stop your information being used for personalized feeds, ads, or AI responses.

This update is starting globally but won't hit Europe, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Thailand, or South Korea just yet.

Until now, Meta used activity across its apps, including likes and follows, for personalization. This marks another step in its data-driven approach.