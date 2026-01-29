Meta's $135B AI bet: What's changing for you?

Meta 's new AI tools are making ads way more relevant and boosting what you see in your feed. Think: Instagram Reels watch time increased, and their video tools contribute to overall revenue. Meta says it plans to monetise Meta AI through subscriptions and advertising.

How will it affect your feed?

With better AI, your social feeds should feel more personalized—more of the content and ads you actually care about, less random stuff.

Mark Zuckerberg says he wants to build AI that "understands" users and shows them "great personalized" AI-generated content that really gets each user.

If that works out, scrolling might get a lot more interesting (and maybe even useful).