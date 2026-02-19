Meta's AI chief calls India 'very positive case study'
Meta's Chief AI Officer, Alexandr Wang, just called India a "very positive case study" for artificial intelligence at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
He highlighted how India's huge talent pool and growing number of homegrown AI startups are making waves globally.
Wang on India's AI scene
Wang shared his thoughts in a conversation with former UK PM Rishi Sunak, pointing out how local founders and VCs are fueling rapid growth in India's AI scene.
With over 500 million users in India alone, Meta is rolling out new models soon—think smarter Reels translations and WhatsApp business agents that actually get you.
Meta's projects in India
Meta isn't just cheering from the sidelines—they're supporting projects like Ashoka University's cancer detection tech using their Sam 3 model, sharing language datasets for India's AI Coach initiative, and open-sourcing omnilingual speech recognition models that recognize speech in more than 1,600 languages.