Meta's Muse app reaches No. 2 on US App Store
Technology
Meta just launched Muse, its latest AI app, and it's already the second most popular on the US App Store since dropping on September 8, 2026.
It's clocked over 83,000 iOS downloads, less than earlier Meta launches like Threads, but still a solid start.
On Android, though, Muse isn't making much noise yet and sits way down at #338 in Productivity.
Instinct and $18B settlement slow Muse
Muse's slow Android rise is partly because of Instinct, a big rival with cool features like social graph building.
Plus, Muse launched right after Meta's $18 billion legal settlement over consumer harm and ongoing privacy worries.
Even so, it shows Meta is serious about jumping into the fast-growing US AI scene.