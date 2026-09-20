Meta's Muse asked users for sensitive financial information during tests
Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Muse, is getting some side-eye for how it handles personal information.
During testing, it kept asking users for more details, even stuff like financial data.
Naturally, this has people worried about where all that information could end up.
Limit Muse data in data controls
If you're using Muse, it's smart to keep an eye on what you share.
Meta says any data used for training is anonymized, but linking accounts (like an email inbox or a bank account) could still expose sensitive information by accident.
You can limit this by heading to the Data Controls in the app and switching off "Help improve our AI models."
Also, while Muse might not be shared directly with advertisers, your activity might still influence the ads you see, think Facebook Marketplace and beyond.