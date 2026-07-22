Meta's Muse Spark 1.1 outperforms Google's Gemini 3.6 flash benchmarks

Muse Spark 1.1 is built for affordable enterprise coding and got a personal shoutout from CEO Mark Zuckerberg on X.

While Google had to delay its next Gemini release due to coding issues, Muse Spark still isn't at the level of top models from OpenAI, Anthropic, or some Chinese rivals like Kimi K3 and GLM 5.2.

Meta also launched Muse Image, an AI image generator, but quickly disabled the feature after users raised privacy concerns, showing how tricky balancing innovation and privacy can be in tech right now.