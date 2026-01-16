Meta's new rules mean goodbye to AI bots like ChatGPT on WhatsApp
Meta just rolled out new rules (from Jan 15, 2026) that ban businesses from plugging AI assistants—like ChatGPT—into WhatsApp.
Because of this, OpenAI has had to pull its ChatGPT bot from the app, so you won't find it there anymore.
What you can do instead
If you're missing ChatGPT on WhatsApp, don't worry—you can still use it on the official website or mobile app.
OpenAI also lets you save your old chat histories by linking your account through WhatsApp's contact profile.
Meanwhile, Meta is still allowing customer-service bots, but regular AI chatbots are out for now as they tighten up control over third-party AI tools.