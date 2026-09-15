Meta's Project Phoenix leaked in HorizonOS update shows glasses-style headset
Technology
Meta's next big thing, the Project Phoenix headset, just leaked. It's looking a lot more like chunky glasses than the usual chunky VR gear.
The leak, spotted in a recent HorizonOS update, shows off a lightweight design that seems built for comfort.
Project Phoenix appears controller-free and lightweight
Phoenix ditches the heavy headsets of the past with chunky frames, nose pads, and temple sensors.
There's a cable hinting at an external compute puck to keep things light on your face.
It also looks set for controller-free controls and prescription lens inserts, making it way more user-friendly.
Meta Connect 2026 starts September 23 and has a session dedicated to controller-free interaction.