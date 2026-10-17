Meta's Ray-Ban glasses accused of recording conversations in sleep mode
Technology
Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are under fire after users found them recording conversations without permission, even while in sleep mode.
Reports started popping up on Reddit following a recent firmware update.
Some users noticed the white light turning on by itself, even when they hadn't said "Hey Meta."
Meta faces bans and privacy criticism
Meta says you can review or delete your voice logs in settings, but this isn't the first time their glasses have raised eyebrows: some places and countries have already banned them over privacy fears.
Critics like Brooklyn party promoter James call them "pervert glasses" because of how easy it is to record secretly.
Now, experts want stronger fixes like tamper-proof lights and automatic face blurring to help protect people's privacy.