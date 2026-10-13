Michael J. Fox Foundation awards $62.4 million for Parkinson's research
The Michael J. Fox Foundation awarded $62.4 million across 108 grants in October and November 2025 to help speed up new treatments and early detection for Parkinson's disease.
Announced earlier this year, the funding went out in late 2025 and is all about finding better ways to spot changes in the disease and develop therapies that actually make a difference.
Foundation funds proteins genes and biomarkers
A big chunk is going into projects looking at how proteins and genes could be used as drug targets, improving how cells function (think mitochondria and lysosomes), and tackling genetic mutations linked to Parkinson's.
There's also a strong push for early detection, with teams searching for new biomarkers in blood, urine, and skin.
Foundation grants larger than last year
This round of funding is even bigger than last year's, showing the foundation's growing commitment to changing lives for people with Parkinson's.
As Michael J. Fox shared at the Emmys, he said accepting Parkinson's did not mean surrendering to it but doing "everything I could for everyone living with this disease," and these grants are all about making those steps count.