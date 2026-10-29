Microsoft adds 24 data centers worldwide, says CEO Satya Nadella
Technology
Microsoft just added 24 new data centers across five continents. Microsoft has more than 500 data centers worldwide.
CEO Satya Nadella shared the news on October 28, saying it's all about keeping up with the demand for cloud and AI services.
Microsoft accelerates NVIDIA GPU activation
Microsoft has sped up its NVIDIA GPU activation by 20%, making tools like Copilot faster and more efficient.
The company also reported a strong financial quarter: revenue jumped 19% to $92.3 billion, and net profits rose by 32%.
With Azure revenue up by 48% and cloud revenue hitting $63.9 billion, Microsoft is investing heavily in AI hardware, planning to spend more than $50 billion next quarter.