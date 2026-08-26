Microsoft adds AI column to pay spreadsheet amid $28,000 report
Microsoft just added a new "AI $ Usage Per Month" column to its annual pay spreadsheet, asking employees to log what they spend on AI tools.
Out of nearly 600 entries reviewed, about 350 people reported their monthly AI costs.
The typical spend was $300, but one employee from Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions stood out with a jaw-dropping $28,000 in just one month.
Microsoft teams' median AI spending amounts
AI spending really varies across Microsoft.
Azure team members reported a median spend of $241, while Cloud + AI staff reported a median spend of $325. CoreAI led the pack with a median of $975 per person.
Experiences and Devices folks spent around $250 each, and Security team members had a median of $526 (some even spent up to $10,000).
These numbers show just how much Microsoft's teams are embracing AI in their daily work.