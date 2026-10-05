Microsoft adds Copilot setting collecting activity and raising privacy concerns
Technology
Microsoft added a new setting in Copilot that collects your activity from Bing, MSN, Edge, and more to personalize your experience.
This "Microsoft usage data" may be enabled automatically and remembers your chat history and shared information, which has some users worried about privacy.
Turn off Microsoft usage data
Microsoft says the data helps improve performance and fix issues, but if you're not comfortable with it, you can turn it off in the Memory settings under "Microsoft usage data" or "Personalization and memory."
For extra peace of mind, avoid sharing sensitive information with Copilot, and you can also delete any details you've already shared in the "Facts you've shared" section.