Microsoft admits AI expansion makes its climate targets harder
Microsoft just admitted that its rapid push into artificial intelligence is making it harder to hit its climate targets.
In a memo, Cloud Operations and Innovation head Noelle Walsh said growing AI workloads are complicating its green promises, but stressed it's still working to build data centers "with discipline, transparency and a relentless focus on reducing impact and increasing benefits," Walsh wrote.
Microsoft pledges no property tax breaks
Local communities have pushed back against new data centers (at least 75 projects worth roughly $130 billion were delayed or canceled in the first quarter of the year alone).
To help ease concerns, Microsoft says it won't ask for property tax breaks in development zones and will pay its own utility costs so local residents don't get stuck with higher bills.
On the bright side, Microsoft has boosted data center water efficiency by nearly 90% and signed deals for up to 40 gigawatts of renewable energy worldwide.