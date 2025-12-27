Next Article
Microsoft AI chief says AGI isn't a race to the finish line
Technology
Mustafa Suleyman, who leads Microsoft's AI team, thinks the whole "AGI race" idea is off track.
On a recent podcast, he pointed out that big leaps in tech—like Artificial General Intelligence—don't end with one winner grabbing it all. Instead, progress spreads across many groups worldwide.
At Microsoft, he's less about chasing quick wins and more about building strong foundations for the long haul.
Building smarter (and steadier) AI at Microsoft
Suleyman's approach focuses on making Microsoft more independent in training its own large AI models and less reliant on outside partners—even with their ongoing work with OpenAI.
He believes real success comes from steady growth and resilience, not just being first past the post.