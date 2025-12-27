Microsoft AI chief says AGI isn't a race to the finish line Technology Dec 27, 2025

Mustafa Suleyman, who leads Microsoft's AI team, thinks the whole "AGI race" idea is off track.

On a recent podcast, he pointed out that big leaps in tech—like Artificial General Intelligence—don't end with one winner grabbing it all. Instead, progress spreads across many groups worldwide.

At Microsoft, he's less about chasing quick wins and more about building strong foundations for the long haul.