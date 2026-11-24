Microsoft AI head Mustafa Suleyman calls for safeguards amid advances
Mustafa Suleyman, who leads Microsoft's AI division, is sounding the alarm about how quickly AI is advancing.
He called the last few months a "watershed moment" and warned that some new AI systems are starting to generate examples researchers can use as training material, or write questions and tasks to evaluate whether a new model has improved, a move he described as "definitely a dangerous capability."
Suleyman emphasized that strong safeguards are needed before these models are released.
Microsoft showcases Code 2 models
AI now plays a big role in how Microsoft builds its software, from catching bugs to creating training data.
At its recent Ignite conference, it showed off new models like Code 2 and Code 2 Flash for tools such as GitHub Copilot.
Even with these rapid changes, Suleyman says no projects have been paused; instead, Microsoft is focused on making its AI safer before launching anything new.