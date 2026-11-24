Mustafa Suleyman, who leads Microsoft's AI division, is sounding the alarm about how quickly AI is advancing.

He called the last few months a "watershed moment" and warned that some new AI systems are starting to generate examples researchers can use as training material, or write questions and tasks to evaluate whether a new model has improved, a move he described as "definitely a dangerous capability."

Suleyman emphasized that strong safeguards are needed before these models are released.