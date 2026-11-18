Microsoft allows companies to customize Azure AI with licensed weights
Microsoft just dropped an initiative called Licensed Weights at its Ignite event, letting companies tweak AI models with their own data right on Azure.
This means more flexibility and control than what you'd get from locked-down options like OpenAI. Plus, your data stays secure.
If a business wants in, they'll need to go through their Microsoft account representative.
Microsoft unveils MAI code and image
Licensed Weights is all about making powerful AI more customizable and affordable for businesses.
Microsoft also showed off MAI Code 2 (a budget-friendly code model that still delivers) and MAI Image 2.7 (great for image editing tasks).
While big names like Anthropic and OpenAI still lead the market, these new tools give companies looking for secure, adaptable AI some fresh options.