Microsoft and Google celebrate Onam in offices with traditional festivities
Technology
Microsoft and Google brought some festive Kerala vibes to their offices on August 27, 2026, celebrating Onam with traditional games, colorful decorations, and the classic Onam sadya feast.
Employees got into the spirit by wearing traditional outfits and joining in activities that honored King Mahabali's festival.
Microsoft and Google post Onam videos
Both companies shared videos of their celebrations: Microsoft's Instagram clip showed tug-of-war matches and a lively sadya meal, while Google's video featured teammates in traditional attire surrounded by beautiful decor.
The posts quickly picked up cheerful comments and heart emojis online, as people appreciated seeing these global workplaces embrace Kerala's traditions.