Ever wondered why you couldn't access Teams, Outlook, or OneDrive last week?

Microsoft has now shared what happened: a combination of three factors, a software defect, a sudden increase in network traffic, and reduced server capacity, caused the massive outage on November 12, 2026.

Charles Lamanna, Executive Vice President of Copilot, Agents, and Platform at Microsoft, admitted the glitch slipped by earlier checks and said sorry to everyone who got caught up in the chaos.