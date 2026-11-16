Microsoft apologizes, blames Nov 12 outage on 3 factors
Ever wondered why you couldn't access Teams, Outlook, or OneDrive last week?
Microsoft has now shared what happened: a combination of three factors, a software defect, a sudden increase in network traffic, and reduced server capacity, caused the massive outage on November 12, 2026.
Charles Lamanna, Executive Vice President of Copilot, Agents, and Platform at Microsoft, admitted the glitch slipped by earlier checks and said sorry to everyone who got caught up in the chaos.
Microsoft's July bug and traffic spike
Turns out, an update back in July introduced a bug that made Microsoft 365's servers freeze under heavy load.
Things got worse when a sudden spike in network traffic, with Teams failing over to the primary gateway, pushed even more traffic onto already stressed servers.
Plus, with nearly 14% of server capacity down for unrelated reasons, rerouting efforts ended up crashing over 80% of its servers.
Not great timing if you were relying on these apps for work or school!