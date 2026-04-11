Microsoft begins phasing out 'Copilot' name in Windows 11 apps
Technology
Microsoft is phasing out the "Copilot" name from built-in Windows 11 apps like Notepad and Snipping Tool.
In Notepad, the Copilot shortcut has been replaced with a "writing tools" menu.
In Snipping Tool, the Copilot button no longer appears when selecting an area to capture.
The change is being tested with Windows Insiders and aims to make things less cluttered while still keeping all the helpful AI features.
Text rewriting remains in Notepad
Don't worry, those smart AI tricks aren't going anywhere. You'll still get tools like text rewriting in Notepad, just under different menus now.
Microsoft wants these features to feel more natural inside each app, rather than standing out as something separate.