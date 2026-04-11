Microsoft begins phasing out 'Copilot' name in Windows 11 apps Technology Apr 11, 2026

Microsoft is phasing out the "Copilot" name from built-in Windows 11 apps like Notepad and Snipping Tool.

In Notepad, the Copilot shortcut has been replaced with a "writing tools" menu.

In Snipping Tool, the Copilot button no longer appears when selecting an area to capture.

The change is being tested with Windows Insiders and aims to make things less cluttered while still keeping all the helpful AI features.