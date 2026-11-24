Microsoft blames Windows defect for 24-hour Teams and Exchange outage
Microsoft hit a rough patch with a 24-hour outage on November 12-13, knocking out services like Teams and Exchange Online for users around the world, including businesses and governments.
Microsoft blamed the outage on "an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July," and Jason Henderson, M365 Core President, called it "the most customer-impacting incident in the history of Exchange Online."
Microsoft brings AI to speed diagnostics
To make sure this doesn't happen again, Microsoft is revamping how it handles outages.
It is bringing in AI to speed up diagnostics and wants to restore services worldwide within 1 hour if something goes wrong.
Nadella apologized for the hassle, and Microsoft said it is taking real steps to boost reliability going forward.