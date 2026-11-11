Microsoft brings Auto SR to ROG Ally, some Copilot+ PCs
Microsoft just rolled out its Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) for ROG Xbox Ally X, ROG Xbox Ally X20, and some Copilot+ PCs.
Now you can get sharper 1080p visuals on handheld mode, no need to dock your device.
Performance will depend on which gadget you're using, but overall, games should look noticeably better.
Auto SR performance reaches 120 fps
Auto SR also has a Performance mode that can boost your frame rates up to 120 fps, which is great if you love fast-paced games.
It uses the neural processing unit (NPU) for upscaling, but heads-up: the base ROG Xbox Ally doesn't support it since it lacks an NPU.
You'll need DirectX 10 or newer for this feature, and you turn it on per game through the Xbox Game Bar.
Plus, Auto SR teams up with Auto HDR from Windows updates to add extra color pop even in older titles that didn't originally have HDR support.