Microsoft brings back taskbar placement on all Windows 11 edges

Windows 11's Start menu is about to get way more customizable.

Soon, you'll be able to hide or show Pinned and Recommended sections separately, pick between small or large menu sizes, and even turn off file recommendations just for the Start menu.

For those sharing your screen or displaying a presentation, there's also an option to hide your name and profile picture for extra privacy.

These updates are coming gradually through the Insider Program, with a rollout expected to take anywhere from a few months to a year.