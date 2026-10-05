Microsoft brings back taskbar placement on all Windows 11 edges
Microsoft is bringing back some old-school flexibility: you can now shift the Windows 11 taskbar to any edge: top, bottom, left, or right.
This feature is rolling out first to Windows Insiders using the latest experimental build, so if you like tweaking your setup, it's worth checking out Taskbar settings.
Microsoft updates Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11's Start menu is about to get way more customizable.
Soon, you'll be able to hide or show Pinned and Recommended sections separately, pick between small or large menu sizes, and even turn off file recommendations just for the Start menu.
For those sharing your screen or displaying a presentation, there's also an option to hide your name and profile picture for extra privacy.
These updates are coming gradually through the Insider Program, with a rollout expected to take anywhere from a few months to a year.