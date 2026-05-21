Microsoft buys 650,000 metric tons of BioCirc credits this month
Technology
Microsoft has snapped up 650,000 metric tons of carbon removal credits from startup BioCirc, locking in the deal earlier this month.
This move comes weeks after rumors swirled that Microsoft was reportedly pausing its carbon removal deals, but the company says it's simply fine-tuning its strategy to hit sustainability goals.
BioCirc credits from 5 biogas projects
BioCirc will generate these credits through five biogas projects that turn farm waste into energy while capturing and storing carbon dioxide offshore.
For startups like BioCirc, having a big player like Microsoft as a customer is huge. It helps keep their climate tech dreams alive, especially as Microsoft juggles growing energy needs from things like AI.