Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns of 'Reverse information paradox' dangers
Technology
Microsoft's Satya Nadella is urging companies to watch out for what he calls the "Reverse Information Paradox."
Basically, while businesses feed their own data into AI tools to make them smarter, they might accidentally give away their secret sauce, and risk losing their edge if they're not careful.
Nadella warns companies could pay twice
Nadella points out that by sharing prompts and workflows with AI, companies could end up paying twice, once for using the tech, and again if valuable know-how leaks out.
He's encouraging firms to set strong rules so internal information doesn't leave without clear permission, stressing that ownership and trust are must-haves for the future of AI at work.