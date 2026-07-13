Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns of reverse information paradox
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is sounding the alarm about the "reverse information paradox."
He says companies using artificial intelligence (AI) might be handing over their valuable know-how without realizing it.
Basically, businesses pay for AI tools and then end up sharing their own data to make those tools smarter, so AI providers get smarter, but companies don't always know what's being learned in return.
Nadella urges firms to guard data
Nadella suggests businesses should keep a tight grip on their data and learning systems.
He recommends doing private evaluations, protecting company knowledge, and making sure everything runs securely within their own boundaries.
He also points out that separating key tech layers from outside AI vendors helps keep things independent.
As more companies rely on AI, Nadella says it's crucial they "own the means of production," quoting Palantir CEO Alex Karp, so they don't lose control over what makes them unique.