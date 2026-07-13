Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns of reverse information paradox

Nadella urges firms to guard data

Nadella suggests businesses should keep a tight grip on their data and learning systems.

He recommends doing private evaluations, protecting company knowledge, and making sure everything runs securely within their own boundaries.

He also points out that separating key tech layers from outside AI vendors helps keep things independent.

As more companies rely on AI, Nadella says it's crucial they "own the means of production," quoting Palantir CEO Alex Karp, so they don't lose control over what makes them unique.