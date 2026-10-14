Microsoft creates Xbox Labs to explore AI mods for games
Microsoft has created a new Xbox Labs group, a new group that explores AI mods to help modders remix games.
The idea is to make it easier to give old games new life and allow more players to become creators or co-creators.
This move comes as AI mods are rapidly emerging and changing how people play.
Xbox Labs to share tools responsibly
Xbox Labs isn't just for developers: it's a space where a small group of game makers, engineers, and scientists can team up to enhance games together.
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma put it simply: "I think Xbox has an important role to play here."
The plan is to share the tools we build with developers across the industry, just as we always have, while still being responsible stewards of IP and the communities built around it, hoping to spark more creativity in gaming for everyone.