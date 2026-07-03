Microsoft developing Xbox feature to convert physical disks into digital
Technology
Microsoft is developing a "disk-to-digital" feature for Xbox One and Series S/X, so you can turn your physical game disks into digital versions.
Once converted, you won't need the disk to play, and you can even lend your disk to a friend, letting them transfer the license to their own account.
Xbox app code hints all-digital era
Hints about this feature popped up earlier this year in Xbox PC app code, showing Microsoft's already testing it behind the scenes.
With Sony reportedly dropping physical PlayStation disks starting January 28 and Microsoft's next-gen Project Helix likely ditching disk drives altogether, it looks like gaming is moving steadily toward an all-digital era.