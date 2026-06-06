Microsoft Edge no longer supports master passwords on Windows

Microsoft Edge now requires Windows Hello to access passwords

By Akash Pandey 02:31 pm Jun 06, 202602:31 pm

What's the story

Microsoft has updated its Edge browser to version 145, removing support for master passwords on Windows. The move is part of a broader effort to improve security by using more secure methods like passkeys through Windows Hello. This change means that users will now have to rely on Microsoft's device-oriented two-factor authentication system for Windows devices, instead of entering a password string of numbers, symbols, and letters.