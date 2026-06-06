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Microsoft Edge now requires Windows Hello to access passwords
Microsoft Edge no longer supports master passwords on Windows

Microsoft Edge now requires Windows Hello to access passwords

By Akash Pandey
Jun 06, 2026
02:31 pm
What's the story

Microsoft has updated its Edge browser to version 145, removing support for master passwords on Windows. The move is part of a broader effort to improve security by using more secure methods like passkeys through Windows Hello. This change means that users will now have to rely on Microsoft's device-oriented two-factor authentication system for Windows devices, instead of entering a password string of numbers, symbols, and letters.

Enhanced security

Windows Hello offers access through PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition

The removal of traditional passwords from Microsoft Edge is a positive step toward improved security. It encourages users to protect their password manager data with a secure passkey. Windows Hello offers access through PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition. However, for devices without compatible cameras or fingerprint sensors, a PIN may be the only way to validate that passkey.

Login security

Passkeys are considered one of the strongest login options

Passkeys are considered one of the strongest login options available today. Google has been advocating for their use across various sites and services. However, unlike Microsoft Edge, Google's own password manager still allows access with a traditional password. The latest update for Microsoft Edge was released on June 4, 2026.

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