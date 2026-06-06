Microsoft Edge now requires Windows Hello to access passwords
What's the story
Microsoft has updated its Edge browser to version 145, removing support for master passwords on Windows. The move is part of a broader effort to improve security by using more secure methods like passkeys through Windows Hello. This change means that users will now have to rely on Microsoft's device-oriented two-factor authentication system for Windows devices, instead of entering a password string of numbers, symbols, and letters.
Enhanced security
Windows Hello offers access through PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition
The removal of traditional passwords from Microsoft Edge is a positive step toward improved security. It encourages users to protect their password manager data with a secure passkey. Windows Hello offers access through PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition. However, for devices without compatible cameras or fingerprint sensors, a PIN may be the only way to validate that passkey.
Login security
Passkeys are considered one of the strongest login options
Passkeys are considered one of the strongest login options available today. Google has been advocating for their use across various sites and services. However, unlike Microsoft Edge, Google's own password manager still allows access with a traditional password. The latest update for Microsoft Edge was released on June 4, 2026.