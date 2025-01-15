Microsoft Office apps will soon stop working on Windows 10
What's the story
Microsoft has announced that it will end support for its Office apps, aka Microsoft 365 apps, on Windows 10 later this year.
The end of support is set to coincide with the end of support for Windows 10 on October 14.
This means users relying on these apps will have to upgrade their systems to Windows 11.
Official announcement
Microsoft's official statement on the change
In an official blog post, Microsoft wrote, "Microsoft 365 Apps will no longer be supported after October 14, 2025, on Windows 10 devices."
The company went on to explain that if users want to keep using these apps on their devices, they will have to upgrade to Windows 11.
This is all part of Microsoft's larger plan to retire Windows 10 and push its latest OS.
Functionality assurance
Office apps will continue to function post-support
Microsoft has assured that the end of support doesn't mean the Office apps will stop working on Windows 10 after October.
In a December-updated support document, the company said "the applications will continue to function as before" after Windows 10 support ends.
However, it warned users about possible "performance and reliability issues over time," due to absence of updates and fixes.
Upgrade emphasis
Microsoft's push for Windows 11 adoption
Microsoft is pushing users to move away from Windows 10 this year, calling 2025 "the year of the Windows 11 PC refresh."
At CES last week, Microsoft executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi stressed that updating an old Windows 10 PC is more important than buying a new TV or phone this year.
Adoption challenges
Windows 11's strict hardware requirements
Despite Microsoft's push, Windows 11's adoption rate continues to be slower than its predecessor.
This is mainly because of the company's strict hardware requirements for the new OS, leaving millions of machines ineligible for an upgrade.
Just recently, Microsoft reiterated that its Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 requirement for Windows 11 is "non-negotiable," making the transition process even more complicated for many users.
Security provision
Extended security updates for Windows 10 users
As support for Windows 10 approaches its end, Microsoft is providing Extended Security Updates to consumers for the first time.
Users can get an extra year of updates at $30 (roughly ₹2,300), while businesses can buy up to three years of extended updates.
The move comes as a step to keep people secure who don't want to upgrade right away.