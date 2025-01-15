What's the story

SpaceX is gearing up for the seventh test flight of its mammoth Starship rocket today.

The launch is set for 5pm EST (3:30am IST, January 16) from SpaceX's Starbase site in South Texas.

The event will be live streamed on both SpaceX's website and the company's official X account.

The mission will be a major milestone as it will be the first test flight of a new version of the nearly 400-feet tall rocket.