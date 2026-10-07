Microsoft exploring local account option during Windows 11 setup
Technology
Good news if you're tired of jumping through hoops during Windows 11 setup: Microsoft is looking to let users create a local account right from the start, instead of forcing a Microsoft account first.
Microsoft Developer Community VP Scott Hanselman even acknowledged how annoying this has been and hinted that a fix is in the works.
Pavan Davuluri previews Windows 11 improvements
Windows 11 is also getting more user-friendly tweaks soon.
Pavan Davuluri, who leads Windows, says updates will bring better taskbar customization, more control over when updates happen, and smoother performance overall.
These changes show Microsoft is trying to listen more closely to what people actually want out of their PCs.