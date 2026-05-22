Microsoft in talks to supply Maia AI chips to Anthropic
Technology
Microsoft is in talks to supply its Maia AI chips to Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot.
This could help Microsoft cut back on its dependence on NVIDIA and boost its position in the competitive AI hardware game.
Anthropic needs more computing power as demand for its chatbot keeps rising.
Anthropic signs AWS Trainium deal
Anthropic has been teaming up with different tech giants to secure long-term access to powerful hardware.
In April 2026, it signed a massive deal with Amazon Web Services for Trainium chips and also plans to use Google's tensor processing units.
While NVIDIA GPUs are still part of its setup, partnering with Microsoft could make Anthropic's infrastructure even stronger as they continue to grow.