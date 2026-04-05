Why Microsoft is now building its own AI models

Microsoft is embarking on a new journey in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. The tech giant is exploring fresh research paths to make its AI models competitive with those of its rivals. This comes after the company signed a revised agreement with ChatGPT parent OpenAI in 2025. The move marks a major shift in Microsoft's strategy, as it looks to become more self-sufficient within this rapidly evolving industry.

Strategic partnership Initial investment and the exclusivity agreement Microsoft's first investment in OpenAI back in 2019 was more than just a financial deal. The agreement made Azure, Microsoft's cloud unit, the exclusive cloud provider for OpenAI. In return, Microsoft promised not to compete with OpenAI in developing superintelligence: machines capable of outperforming humans at knowledge work. However, as ChatGPT gained popularity in 2023 and 2024, both companies began reassessing their partnership due to concerns over dependency on a single vendor for such critical technology.

Deal revision The relaxed agreement and potential dilution of Microsoft's stake Last fall, as part of an OpenAI restructuring, the original agreement was relaxed. This allowed OpenAI to use other cloud providers and gave Microsoft the freedom to pursue its own version of superintelligence. At that time, Microsoft still owned about 27% of OpenAI. However, this stake may have been diluted after OpenAI's recent $122 billion fundraising round closed.

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New initiative New frontier models and superintelligence unit Microsoft has launched a new program to create "frontier" models that can compete with ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, and some Chinese models. This was announced by Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI. He also revealed a new superintelligence unit at Microsoft in November 2025. The move is part of Microsoft's strategy to own more of its AI technology stack and achieve true self-sufficiency in this space.

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Product focus Microsoft's vision of superintelligence and organizational changes Microsoft's definition of superintelligence is more product-oriented, focusing on domain-specific systems. Suleyman said in a November blog post that they envision "AI that is carefully calibrated, contextualized, within limits." In March 2026, CEO Satya Nadella reorganized the effort and Suleyman handed over AI services responsibilities. This was done so he could focus on new frontier models.